Pregnant Florida softshell turtle recovers at animal hospital after being hit by car

SANIBEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A pregnant softshell turtle is recovering from her injuries in Sanibel after being hit by a car on Wednesday.

The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) said the turtle was rescued Wednesday and brought to their clinic, and they discovered she was carrying eggs.

Normally, softshell turtles weigh around 7 kilograms, but the turtle weighed over 12 kilograms.

The hospital said the turtle’s injuries did not appear to be too severe. The plan to release the turtle so she can lay her eggs in the wild.