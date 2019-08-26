Police seek owner of dog found with mouth duct-taped, throat cut

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Ohio are asking for the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog that was found with her mouth duct-taped shut and her throat cut.

The pup, which was named Dani, was found by a passerby on the side of a road in Madison Township and taken to a local veterinarian, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

A chip on the dog was traced back to a shelter in Cincinnati, which said the dog was adopted in 2011.

The sheriff’s office provided an update on the dog’s condition, saying, “Her name is Dani and she is doing well.. the Sheriff loves animals and takes cases like his very serious. As far as adopting her, we are working on getting her better right now.. Thank you all for your kind words and support and we’ll keep you updated on her progress and possible adoption information.”

“How do I donate to the care and recovery of this poor sweet baby? I’m sickened by this and would rather give to assist instead of dwelling on the negativity,” one person asked on Facebook.

Another posted, “I would love to give this pup a loving home. Can I apply?”

Anyone with information can call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 785-1000.

