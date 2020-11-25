Police remove large ball python from St. Pete park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A large ball python was removed from a park in St. Petersburg Wednesday.
Officer Paul Grata captured the snake with the help a Parks and Rec employee at Dell Holmes Park. Grata pulled the creature out from the bushes by its tail and placed it in a garbage can.
An FWC officer was called to collect it and transport it to a snake rehab facility in Hillsborough County.
