Police investigating after dog thrown off 29-foot overpass

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA)— Police in Knoxville, Tennessee are looking for whoever threw a puppy from an overpass in the middle of the night.

“The unthinkable happened this morning at around 3 a.m. when someone threw this sweet puppy off of the Alcoa Highway overpass near Tyson Park,” the Knoxville Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday.

According to police, the dog was rescued by an officer who happened to be parked under the overpass, working on paperwork.

“I heard a deep male voice grunting/cursing and shortly after I heard a loud impact sound with what appeared to be a dog whining a few yards in front of my patrol vehicle,” the officer wrote in a police report, according to WRCB-TV. “Upon approach, I observed an injured female dog that had been thrown off the Alcoa Hwy overpass.”

The dog fell more than 29 feet and may have a broken her back. She had cuts on her paws and was bleeding from her mouth, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or the Knoxville Police Department’s Animal Control Unit at 865-215-8640.

