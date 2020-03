ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – See Through Canoe is making sure folks take a minute to relax with an adorable video of playful dolphins and manatees.

The company sent 8 On Your Side this video on Thursday.

Two dolphins were following the canoe before they came across a small group of manatees.

“The water has been very clear for the last few days in the gulf, the passes, and the grass flats. It’s a perfect time to get out and appreciate nature,” See Through Canoe said on their YouTube channel.