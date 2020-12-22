Pinellas County judge adopts ‘the last dog’ of the golden retrievers rescued from China

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Pinellas County judge was one of the 20 Floridians who adopted the golden retrievers rescued from eventual slaughter in China Sunday.

Circuit Court Judge Cynthia Newton said she adopted “the last dog” of the China rescue dogs. She said no one was available to adopt the “one with the gimpy rear leg,” so she decided to go for it.

“His name is Xiao Pang, now Xiao Leo,” Newton said. “He is a beautiful, gentle, wonderful dog, and I couldn’t be happier!”





Dog lover Kristine Minerva spearheaded the mission with Golden Rescue South Florida. The dream was to rescue the loving group of canines from their eventual starvation or slaughter in China. The dream became a reality when the dogs touched down in Miami on Sunday, just in time for Christmas.

LATEST STORIES: