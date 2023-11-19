Related video above: Pigs take over highway after semi rollover in Minnesota.

VANDALIA, Ohio (WFLA) — Firefighters spent Friday evening corralling thousands of piglets after a livestock truck hauling them overturned on Interstate 75 just north of Dayton, Ohio.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the City of Vandalia Division of Fire posted on Facebook that its firefighters were working to round up the piglets that had escaped the overturned truck.

“Vandalia firefighters assisting Butler Township firefighters with overturned livestock truck on ‘flyover’ northbound 75 to westbound 70. Firefighters (are) working to coral piglets that escaped the overturned truck,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

The semi-trailer was carrying 1,900 piglets when it overturned. While many of the piglets escaped in the crash, NBC Affiliate WDTN reported that some of them died.

WDTN reported that a majority of the escaped animals were found and rounded up by authorities and were eventually transferred to another semi-trailer.

According to WDTN, the driver was not injured during the crash and was cited for failure to control his vehicle, adding that speed was reportedly a factor in the crash.

The ramp on I-75 was shut down for about five hours due to the crash.