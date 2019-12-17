Pigeon in tiny cowboy hat captured in Las Vegas

(CNN/WFLA/AP) – A pigeon wearing a miniature cowboy hat has been rescued in Nevada.

The pigeon, dubbed “Cluck Norris” was found by members of Lofty Hopes in a trap near the University of Nevada’s Las Vegas campus.

“We captured Cluck Norris today. Still on the stake out for Coolamity Jane,” the rescue group wrote on Twitter.

KVVU-TV reported earlier this month that a man shot a video of pigeons wearing miniature red cowboy hats in Las Vegas.

Animal rescuer Mariah Hillman says she originally thought it was cute before questioning where the hats came from and how they stayed on the birds.

Hillman later told CNN that it looked like the hats had been glued on, which was concerning because the birds appeared to be losing feathers where the glue had been administered.

Hillman says her animal rescue Lofty Hopes has nursed dozens of injured pigeons back to health in the region.

She says her organization is working to track down the pigeons and remove the hats but have not been able to locate them yet.

The rescue group has continued to look for “Coolamity Jane,” who has been spotted wearing a pink hat.

Hillman has urged people who see the birds to feed them until her team can come trap them.

