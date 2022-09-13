TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A kayaker in Oyster Creek, Texas had a close encounter with a predatory alligator.

The Greater Houston Rowing Club said in a Facebook post that two boats were attacked in Oyster Creek in Sugar Land, Texas, a suburb of Houston.

Photos shared by rower Eugene Janssen showed an alligator in the water near his boat, and a bite mark on the kayak’s left side after it was attacked.

The biting incident was reportedly the second attack on boaters in recent weeks.

According to wire service TMX, a trapper was called to capture and relocate the alligator, but the rowing club believes said the trapper may have gotten the wrong one. There was another reported attack days later.