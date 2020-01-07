PICKLES’ PICK: Sausage finds a fur-ever home

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Then you should watch Pickles’ Pick!

Each week, Meteorologist Leigh Spann’s rescue dog, Pickles, helps spotlight an animal waiting to be adopted and he’s just found one a forever home!

We recently told you about Sausage, who came to a local shelter as a stray.

“Sausage is five years old and was brought to us a few days ago as a stray, but we have a feeling he was previously owned because he’s a little bit chunky,” explained Maria Matlack with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

Matlack said Sausage would need a lot of exercise and a few extra treats. He was house-broken and would come vaccinated, microchipped and neutered as part of the adoption.

“He’s good with kids. He’s good with cats, and he’s good with other dogs,” continued Matlack.

Our feature caught the attention of viewers across Tampa Bay and now Sausage has a forever home with the Hernandez family!

If you are looking for a furry companion, be sure to check out the Humane Society’s website. The adoption fee for adult dogs between 3 months and 8 years old is $99.

