MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The cutest Manatee County Sheriff’s Office “deputies” were hard at work Memorial Day weekend, but that didn’t stop them from making a new sea creature friend.

On Monday, Manatee County Sheriff Charles R. Wells shared several photos of the “extra deputies” patrolling Anna Maria Island.

Sheriff Wells posted on Twitter that mounted deputies “Peanut” and “Grady” encountered a manatee when they took a moment to cool off in the water.

Credit: Manatee Sheriff

Credit: Manatee Sheriff

Credit: Manatee Sheriff

“Extra deputies have been on hand throughout the busy #MemorialDay weekend on Anna Maria Island to ensure everyone stays safe,” Sheriff Wells said. “Mounted deputies Peanut & Grady even encountered a manatee while patrolling the beach and taking a moment to cool off in the beautiful clear water!”