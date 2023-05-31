PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters helped rescue a French bulldog after the dog’s paw got stuck in the kitchen sink while it was getting a bath.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said first responders were called to Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach Tuesday to help assist the 6-month-old dog named “Cookie.”

In a Facebook post, PBCFR said crews worked “diligently” for over an hour to free Cookie, first by removing the drain from the sink and “cautiously” using special tools to cut the remaining metal from around her paw.

Credit: Palm Beach County Fire Rescue

After the sweet pup was freed from the drain, PBCFR said Cookie was taken by her family to an animal hospital for further treatment.