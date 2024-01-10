Related video: A baby capybara that became a viral sensation after a video posted to social media showed the animal appearing to do Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance has officially been given her forever name.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A deputy with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office rescued an injured bobcat on Sunday.

Deputy Lopez found the bobcat while he was on patrol in Precinct 4.

The bobcat was taken to Blue Pearly Animal Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

“It’s amazing what our deputies come across while out keeping our great residents safe… all in a days work,” the department said in their Facebook post.