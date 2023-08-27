TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A baby addra gazelle was born at Zoo Miami on Tuesday.

The zoo thoroughly examined the animal, including collecting blood, cleaning the umbilicus, and performing a physical exam. Associate Veterinarian Dr. Gaby Flacke with Zoo Miami also implanted a microchip to facilitate future identification.

The Addra gazelle weighs 10 pounds and appears to be in good health.

The video shows the calf getting her neonatal check-up and being placed in the shade, to enjoy her new home.

She is currently nursing and being cared for by her mother, who was born at the St. Louis Zoo and is seven years old. This is her fourth calf. The first-time dad is eight years old and was born at the San Diego Wild Animal Park.

The new animal is the zoo’s 79th Addra gazelle. These animals are critically endangered animals and are the largest of the world’s gazelles. They are also desert-dwelling animals and are often found in the arid and semi-arid regions of the Sahara.

However, due to war, habitat destruction, overhunting, and human population expansion, their numbers have been drastically reduced in those areas.