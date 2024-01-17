Related video: St. Pete police save a pelican trapped in a fishing line in 2022.

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater police officer rescued a pelican that construction workers claim they saw “fall from the sky” on Wednesday.

According to the department, workers near 5th Street and Coronado Drive in Clearwater Beach said that after they saw the bird fall, it couldn’t get back into the air.

That’s when they called the police and were able to help Officer Clark wrangle the young male pelican into her hands, before putting the bird into her patrol car.

The bird was picked up by volunteers with “Birds in Helping Hands,” a wildlife rescue organization in the Tampa Bay area.

Clearwater Police Department



Along with being unable to fly, the bird was also limping, the police department said.