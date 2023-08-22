LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WFLA) — The “world’s rarest” giraffe was born at a Tennessee zoo last month.

Officials at Brights Zoo in Limestone, Tennessee, welcomed a new baby giraffe on July 31. The giraffe was born without the iconic spots that define the rest of the species.

Giraffe experts said they believe the baby is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet.

The giraffe is already 6 feet tall and is “thriving” under the care of her mother and the zoo’s staff members.

(Brights Zoo)

Staff members said they are looking for a name for the giraffe. So far, the zoo has narrowed the name suggestions down to four.

Kipekee – Unique

Firyali – Unusual or Extradonary

Shakiri – She is most beautiful

Jamella – One of great beauty

The naming contest will run until Labor Day.

“The international coverage of our patternless baby giraffe has created a much-needed spotlight on giraffe conservation. Wild populations are silently slipping into extinction, with 40% of the wild giraffe population lost in just the last 3 decades,” said Tony Bright, founder of Bright’s Zoo.