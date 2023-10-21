TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A homeless cat with two noses took on an interesting name due to its one-of-a-kind facial feature.

The cat, named “Nanny McPhee,” took the name from the fictional character with a distinctive nose.

The Cats Protection Warrington Adoption Centre in the U.K. has since taken her in and hopes the four-year-old moggy can find her fur-ever home after her previous owners had to give her up.

“I may be a little bit odd looking, this is because I have a congenital abnormality which causes me to have a double nose! It doesn’t cause me any discomfort, and all the staff and volunteers here say that it actually looks pretty cool.” Nanny McPhee’s bio on the adoption center said.