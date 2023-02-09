RALEIGH, N.C. (WFLA) – A sweet pup in North Carolina has found his forever home!

The one-eared shelter dog took the internet by storm after he bit the ear off his stuffed toy to match, and now he has a new dad.

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Wake County posted photos of Bruno to social media last week after a staff member saw he had torn off the same ear he’s missing from his favorite stuffed toy.

“The staff member who found this couldn’t believe it, so she took these photos to show the rest of our team,” SPCA of Wake County wrote on Facebook.

“Bruno used to live chained up outside, and his ear was torn off when another dog attacked him and he couldn’t run away. But Bruno knows there’s nothing wrong with him, and now he has a best friend just like him to prove it,” the shelter said.

On Monday, the shelter gave an update and shared a photo of Bruno with his new dad along with a video of him leaving with his stuffed buddy.

“Bruno’s adopter loves him just the way he is and promised to show Bruno nothing but unconditional love for the rest of his life,” the shelter posted. “Of course, his matching stuffie HAS to go with him so they can be buds forever.”

At the end of the post, the SPCA said Bruno has heartworm disease as a result from all his days living outside, but thankfully the shelter will be able to provide his full course treatment over the next few months thanks to “generous support” of donors.