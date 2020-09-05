Officers rescue 2 fawns trapped in Ohio swimming pool

PARMA, Ohio (WFLA) — Police officers in Ohio rescued two fawns that had trapped themselves in a swimming pool last weekend.

The fawns fell into the pool last Sunday, the City of Parma Police Department said. The homeowner said the deer were in the pool for over an hour while she unsuccessfully tried to remove them before calling police.

The officers successfully caught and released both fawns, which were very tired after an hour of treading water.

