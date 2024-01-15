INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police officers say a dog is safe after being found in subzero temperatures on the near south side.

Southeast District officers responded 2900 S. Pennsylvania St. early Sunday after receiving a call about a dog that had been outside for several hours. The callers said the dog wouldn’t leave them alone and had been out in the cold.

After arriving in the area, officers put the dog in the warmth of a police vehicle and took her to Indianapolis Animal Care Services.

Image via IMPD

“She was a friendly girl,” IMPD said on Facebook. “Please remember to bring pets inside and keep a close eye on them so they don’t get loose.”

Indianapolis has an ordinance protecting dogs in extreme weather. When temperatures drop to 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below, they must be brought inside a temperature-controlled building between 40 and 80 degrees. The ordinance also applies in the case of an active Wind Chill Warning.

Pet owners could face fines of up to $200 for violating the ordinance.

If you are concerned about the safety of a pet in your neighborhood, call the Mayor’s Action Center at 317-327-4622. For emergencies after hours, call 317-327-3811.

You can also report an address on the Request Indy website or app. To report an animal outside, select “animals” and then “abuse.” Information submitted through the app goes to animal care officers.