Video credit: Knut Karlsen via Storyful

(NBC News) — “Where’s Freya?” That’s the question of the summer in Norway, where a young female walrus has shot to stardom by traveling the country’s coastline, feeding in local harbors and crushing small boats with her hefty frame.

Norway has been enthralled for months by the marine mammal, whose celebrity status has reached such heights that she is now known only by her first name.

“Freya is back in Oslo,” one local media outlet reported of the celebrity sighting. “Freya found in Snarøykilen in Bærum,” another said. Updates are almost daily: “Freya is fine — Keep your distance!“

