SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – While on a photography trip at a Florida state park earlier this year, wildlife photographer Tim Smith captured a stunning picture of an alligator launching itself, something Smith says he’s never seen before.

“I have lived in Florida for almost 50 years, and I have never seen anything like it, nor have I found anything quite like it on the internet,” Smith told WFLA online.

Back in April, Smith ventured to Myakka River State Park in Sarasota with a woman who was a ranger at the park for 10 ten years. Smith shared that the woman also said she had never seen anything like it.

Courtesy of Tim Smith

As for what prompted the alligator to launch itself? Smith said the alligator seemed to be reacting to a school of fish that got stirred up in front of it.

According to Experience Kissimmee, alligators can leap up to five feet out of the water to snag their dinner. The animal is able to launch itself by pushing itself up with their tails.

On April 18, Smith posted the amazing photo on a Myakka River State Park Facebook group. Since then, the snapshot has gotten over 1,000 likes, hundreds of shares, and dozens of comments.