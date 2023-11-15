SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — As winter approaches, animals like squirrels are preparing to hoard food and build nests to withstand the cooler temperatures, but for this squirrel, its idea of food consisted of a little sweet treat.

On Wednesday, WFLA viewer Nicole Mikrut said she was walking out of her home in Spring Hill when she noticed a squirrel reaching for something by her car.

She said the animal snatched up a dropped Dum Dums lollipop, ran up a palm tree, and began munching on it.

After seeing the unusual sight, Mikrut pulled out her cell phone and began to record the squirrel eating its treat.

“He just stole it, took it up in the tree, and is now opening it,” she said. A child can be heard asking what flavor the squirrel’s sucker is before guessing that it’s either a blueberry or cotton candy lollipop.