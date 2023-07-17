CAMERON PARRISH, La. (WFLA) – A Houston man captured what looks to be a possible rare pink dolphin swimming in Louisiana last week.

On July 12, Thurman Gustin posted on Facebook that he was fishing at Old River Pass in Cameron Parish, Louisiana when he spotted the beautiful pink dolphin.

Although the video captured only shows one of the majestic creatures breaching the water, Gustin said he saw two of them!

The rare pink dolphin is likely to be an albino bottlenose dolphin, and according to local outlets, the animal could be the famous dolphin named “Pinky,” which is frequently spotted in the area.

Dolphins in the Amazon River are also pink. However, they can only be found in fresh water in South America.