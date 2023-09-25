CALADESI ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A fisherman was crowded by nurse sharks at Caladesi Island in Pinellas County Monday morning.

Drone operator John Yanchoris captured “awesome footage” of nurse sharks swimming near a fisherman and his boat. Yanchoris said he saw the spectacular sight around 9 a.m.

“The guy fishing in the video has no idea what is behind him,” Yanchoris said in an email to WFLA Online.

National Geographic described nurse sharks as “slow-moving bottom-dwellers and are, for the most part, harmless to humans,” but added that they can grow up to 14 feet and have “very strong jaws filled with thousands of tiny, serrated teeth, and will bite defensively if stepped on or bothered by divers who assume they’re docile.”

In the description of his channel, Yanchoris said he’s a former firefighter who has done drone work for local fire departments, as well as anyone who needs aerial footage of their homes or special events.