BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (WFLA) — A runaway cow was spotted on Interstate 75 in Michigan after escaping from a pasture.

The Michigan State Police tweeted about the utter nonsense of having to wrangle a cow that managed to disrupt traffic in the northbound lanes of the highway.

A team of wranglers, including cowboys on four-wheelers and horses, was able to travel on the shoulder of I-75, and carefully follow the animal.

According to police, the cow outsmarted them and managed to go into the northbound lanes of the highway. Troopers eventually shut down the north and southbound lanes for safety.

Eventually, the cow was lassoed and taken off of the interstate.

All lanes have reopened.

The cow was graciously “not charged” and is safely back in its pasture.