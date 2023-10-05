INDIANAPOLIS — Momo the monkey has been captured by authorities after being missing for several hours since Wednesday night on the far east side of Indianapolis.

Momo was found inside of a home at 11:15 a.m. Thursday morning after neighbors spotted him and called 911.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Momo had broken into a vacant home in the Irongate Estates and the police quickly trapped him inside by shutting the doors. The male monkey then ventured into the bathroom where the authorities were able to apprehend him.

This isn’t his first brush with the law, as Momo the monkey previously escaped his dwelling quarters back in July.

The monkey has now been turned over to Indianapolis Animal Care Services. He is currently being held under Chapter 531 at the Indianapolis Zoo for veterinarian care. Prosecutors are looking further into potential charges although a permit is not required to have a monkey in Indianapolis.

The owner, Alex, has been cited for monkey chasing and approaching, according to authorities.

The owner of the patas monkey did not want to talk about the incident. However, the owner did state that the monkey is doing well.

Indianapolis Animal Care Services is working to do an inspection on the home to ensure the living space is fit for the exotic animal to live there. At this time, authorities are unsure if the monkey will be returned to its owner.

If anyone has come in direct contact with the monkey they are asked to contact the Marion County Public Health Department at 317-221-3148.