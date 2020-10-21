(NBC News) — Two masked intruders broke into a California bank on Tuesday morning—but the culprits weren’t humans. They were raccoons.

The bank was closed to customers at the time, so the creatures were first spotted by a man using the ATM, who then called the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.

Rescue staff spent about 10 minutes chasing the raccoons through the bank before getting them to leave safely.

A Humane Society spokesperson said they found muddy pawprints on a tree outside the bank, so they suspect the animals climbed the tree to the roof, then crawled into the air ducts and fell through the ceiling tiles.

No humans or raccoons were injured, but the raccoons did knock over a computer and toss some papers around.

The masked bandits were let go with a warning.

