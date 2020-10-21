‘Masked’ raccoon bandits break into California bank

Animals

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) — Two masked intruders broke into a California bank on Tuesday morning—but the culprits weren’t humans. They were raccoons.

The bank was closed to customers at the time, so the creatures were first spotted by a man using the ATM, who then called the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA.

Rescue staff spent about 10 minutes chasing the raccoons through the bank before getting them to leave safely.

A Humane Society spokesperson said they found muddy pawprints on a tree outside the bank, so they suspect the animals climbed the tree to the roof, then crawled into the air ducts and fell through the ceiling tiles.

No humans or raccoons were injured, but the raccoons did knock over a computer and toss some papers around.

The masked bandits were let go with a warning.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss