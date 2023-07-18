PAINESVILLE, Oh. (WFLA) – Police in northeast Ohio had an eventful morning last Thursday when they were tasked with helping an animal that found itself in a sticky situation.

In a Facebook post, the Painesville Police Department said officers were dispatched after sightings of a “masked bandit with a mayo jar stuck on its head” was reported in the Bank Street area near E Walnut Avenue.

The masked bandit turned out to be a distressed raccoon.

As officers Chad Balausky and Steve rescued the animal, police intern Gill watched everything unfold and even “added a little hop to his step” because once the raccoon was freed, it darted right toward him.

The police department shared a video of the rescue saying, “You never know what you’ll see on night shift.”