Marnie, Internet-famous rescue dog dies at 18

BEL AIR, CA – OCTOBER 20: Marnie the Dog attends ASPCA’s Los Angeles Benefit on October 20, 2016 in Bel Air, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for ASPCA)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marnie the dog, the Internet-famous Shih Tzu known for her lopsided and dangling tongue has died, her owner said on social media Saturday.

“Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough,” Marnie’s owner, Shirley Braha, wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for joining me on an unexpected journey with the ultimate love of my life.”

Marnie quickly rose to fame after being adopted at age 11 and publishing a book with her owner in 2015. The dog amassed nearly 2 million followers on Instagram alone.

Braha said a number of people reached out to her through the years, saying Marnie had inspired them to adopt senior dogs.

Braha said Marnie will be buried in a pet cemetery in Los Angeles.

