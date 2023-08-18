TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Miami Seaquarium’s killer whale, Lolita, also known as Toki, died Friday afternoon. She was 57.

According to Miami Seaquairum’s Twitter post, Lolita was showing serious signs of discomfort over the past couple of days.

Staff and a medical team began immediately, and aggressively, treating the orca.

Despite their best efforts, Lolita passed away from what is believed to be a renal condition.

“Toki was an inspiration to all who had the fortune to hear her story and especially to the Lummi nation that considered her family,” the aquarium wrote. “Those who have had the privilege to spend time with her will forever remember her beautiful spirit.”