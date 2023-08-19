TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Las Vegas K-9 who was stabbed on duty by a violent criminal is heading back to work.

K-9 Diko was cleared to return to work and has already helped find a bad guy, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a Facebook post.

K-9 Diko was stabbed multiple times and injured on July 24 while officers tried to take a violent suspect into custody.

The police dog was taken to a veterinary clinic to receive treatment.

Diko was released on Aug. 2 and recovered at home with his human partner.

The video shows the K-9 loading into his officer’s vehicle, ready to get back to work.

“His handler, K-9 Officer Camacho, is excited to have his partner riding in the back of the SUV on calls again!” the department said.

The suspect who stabbed K-9 Diko is facing numerous charges including attempting to injure or kill a police animal.