Job alert: Alligator hunter wanted for Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is accepting applications for a “contracted nuisance alligator trapper” in Pinellas County.

According to the application page, people interested in becoming nuisance alligator trappers should:

Be able to supply any equipment necessary to take alligators (truck, boat, snares, hooks, etc).

Have sufficient time to efficiently respond to permits to remove nuisance alligators.

Have a record of adherence to fish and wildlife regulations and have no criminal history.

Possess personal communication capabilities, including a cell phone and email.

Assume personal liability for health, welfare and safety of themselves and their trapping agents.

Project a positive image to the public and media.

Applicants must also pass a criminal background check and have no fish or wildlife law violations.

FWC says the goal of the alligator trapping program is to “proactively address alligator threats in developed areas, while conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur.”

Trappers make most of their money by selling the hides and meat from the nuisance alligators captured, but may also receive a small expense reimbursement from the FWC for each alligator taken.

