Irwin family treats 90,000th animal as fire rips through Australia

Animals

by: CNN

AUSTRALIA (CNN) — The family of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin is continuing his legacy of rescuing and saving wildlife in danger.

Irwin’s daughter, Bindi Irwin, and the rest of the Irwin family have now rescued and treated more than 90,000 animals. Many of them were injured in Australia’s recent devastating wildfires.

Bindi’s brother, Robert Irwin, said on social media that Ollie, an orphaned platypus, was patient number 90,000 at the Australia Zoo’s Wildlife Hospital, which the family owns and operates.

Robert also wrote, “With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much.”

Nearly a third of all koalas in the state of New South Wales may have been killed in the brush fires.

