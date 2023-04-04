TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An unlikely and inseparable pair in North Carolina recently found their forever home.

The Wake County Animal Center said Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog came to the center on March 13 after their owner was unable to care for them any longer.

The unlikely best friends melted hearts at the center and officials knew they had to be kept together.

“Goats are social animals and so are dogs, so when they’re put together – it makes sense they would find friendship,” said Wake County Animal Center Director Dr. Jennifer Federico. “In many cases of interspecies friendship, the species are not normally seen together, and sometimes, one is of a species that ordinarily preys on the other in nature – whatever the reason for these two bonding, it’s clear what would be best for their well-being is to keep them together.”

Now, the pair will be living out their years together in the grasses of a Johnston County farm.

Wake County Animal Center

Wake County Animal Center

Wake County Animal Center

Wake County Animal Center

Wake County Animal Center

Wake County Animal Center

Chris and Mariesa Hughes of the Mr. Mo Project got word of the unlikely friends and knew of a perfect home for the pair.

The center said the couple lives in New York and runs a national rescue organization that specializes in finding homes for senior dogs.

A foster family the couple has worked with for years had plenty of space for dogs. They also had a small herd of goats that would be ideal for Cinnamon.

The Wake County Animal Center had worked with the family in the past, so officials agreed they were the perfect match.

“We are so blessed to be able to foster Felix and Cinnamon!” said Jacqui Bankes, the new proud owner of the dynamic duo. “As their forever foster, we are excited to keep them together and also integrate them with our other goats and dogs, after appropriate testing and quarantine. Thank you to Wake County and Mr. Mo Project for making this possible for us!”

The Hughes agreed to pay for Cinnamon and Felix’s health care for the rest of their lives.

“We are so grateful for this support from our community and partners,” said Wake County Animal Center Director Dr. Jennifer Federico. “This was possible due to all the continuous efforts of our staff, volunteers and community. This unbelievable duo will live together and enjoy their friendship.”