TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sizzling air temperatures are affecting a wide swatch of the country this week, and surface temperatures will be even more extreme.

With an air temperature of about 95 degrees, shaded grass is the only surface that is slightly cooler than the air temperatures.

Grass in the direct sunlight will run about 10 degrees warmer at 105 degrees. Concrete and asphalt absorb a significantly higher larger amount of heat from the sun. Concrete could be as hot as 120 degrees while asphalt is a whopping 140 degrees.

At those temperatures, our skin as well as pet paws burn quickly. With a temperatures of 120 degrees, pet paws can burn in as little as five minutes. At 140 degrees, paws burn in just one minute.

Before taking pets out for a walk, test the walking surface by using the back of your hand. Place the back of your hand on the surface. If you can’t hold it there for at least seven seconds, it is too hot for your pet’s paws.