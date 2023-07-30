TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Firefighters in San Juan Capistrano, California rescued a horse on Friday after it slipped on a trail.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the crew received a large animal rescue call around 10:31 a.m. when a 25-year-old horse named Sobe was found on the ground.

Crews worked with local veterinarians to get the horse up themselves but then decided to call in a helicopter for additional help.

Footage released by fire authorities shows them preparing the horse to be airlifted and strapping the horse in the harness.

Sobe was airlifted to a non-profit riding center to be further evaluated for his injuries and is now back on his feet.