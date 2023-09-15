MESA, Ariz. (WFLA) — A homeowner in Mesa, Arizona, had to call a snake wrangler to his home after discovering a slithery surprise in his garage.

Five adult western diamondback rattlers and 15 babies were found coiled around the base of a hot water heater. One of the adult snakes was pregnant.

A video shows the wrangler using tongs to pick up each of the snakes before dropping them into large plastic buckets. The snakes were relocated to a natural habitat in a desert area.

(Rattlesnake Solutions via NBC)

According to the Arizona-Sorona Desert Museum, western diamondbacks can be found throughout the southwest.

Their venom is less toxic than other rattlesnake species but they still require care when handled.