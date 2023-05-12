BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – Police in Boone, North Carolina said some unconventional helpers aided in their capture of a suspect after a pursuit.

According to a release from the Boone Police Department (BPD), police were pursuing Joshua Minton, 34, after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop on Tuesday. Officers with the BPD and Watauga County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing Minton when he reportedly abandoned the vehicle he was driving near US Highway 421 and US Highway 221.

The release states Minton ran into an “undeveloped area.” According to the BPD, officers were not close enough to him at the time he ran from the vehicle to see the exact place he ran.

“As officers began to search the area they received some unexpected, but welcomed assistance from some local cows,” the release states.

According to the BPD, cows in the area “literally led the officers to where the suspect was hiding.”

The BPD expressed its thanks to the officers and deputies involved, as well as the cows.

Minton was charged with felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle, driving with a license revoked and disorderly conduct. He was placed on a $20,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on June 28.