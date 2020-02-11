St. Pete shelter wants you to host ‘pawjama party’ sleepover to help study dogs

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Who let the dogs out? Friends of Strays, but for a good reason.

Friends of Stray wants you to take home a shelter dog for a two-night “pawjama party”.

It’s not all fun and games with the pup, this is part of a groundbreaking foster-care study that will help save the lives of homeless dogs across the country.

The goal of this 100-shelter nationwide study is to learn more about how fostering programs affect dogs as well as shelter staff and volunteers.

A previous study from Arizona State University shows that foster programs of any length help reduce stress for dogs in a shelter environment. They provide them with enrichment and increase their visibility throughout the community.

Friends of Strays said foster programs help give shelter staff insight into a dog’s personality outside of a kennel environment, leading to dogs getting adopted quicker and with a lower rate of return.

Beginning on Feb. 23 and spanning the course of two months, Friends of Strays will be sending out 45 different dogs on two-night sleepovers.

You don’t need any prior experience to host a “pawjama party”, and will have everything needed for a successful sleepover.

If you want to be a part of the slumber party study CLICK HERE to fill out an application and sign up for an available slot on the Friends of Strays Dog Foster Page.

