Heartbroken family forced to surrender dog gets holiday surprise from Tampa shelter

(Source: Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Humane Society of Tampa Bay brought some holiday cheer to a local family who made the heartbreaking decision to surrender their dog because they couldn’t pay for her care.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the shelter said the unidentified family made the gut-wrenching choice to surrender their dog named Joy after she broke her leg.

“Her family was devastated and did not want to surrender her,” the shelter said.

An X-Ray showed the dog’s leg was shattered beyond repair, and she would have to get it amputated to recover.

“In the spirit of Christmas, we amputated Joy’s leg today and called Joy’s family to come and pick her up at no cost,” the shelter said.

According to the shelter, the family was beyond excited and crying happy tears.

“We are so happy that we could make their holiday a little brighter!”

