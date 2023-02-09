TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office shared some heartbreaking news Thursday morning.

One of the HCSO’s service dogs, Mason Star, is battling an “aggressive form of cancer,” the sheriff’s office announced on Twitter.

“The news is difficult to share, we have learned that Mason Star has an aggressive form of cancer,” the office shared.

Photo credit: HCSO

Despite the upsetting news, Sheriff Chad Chronister shared that everyone at the office will continue to remain positive and give all the love and comfort to Mason during this “difficult time.”

“We are remaining positive during this difficult time and are making sure Mason, now more than ever, receives all the comfort and love he gives us,” Chronister said.