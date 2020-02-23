FT. MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — Harriet and M15, stars of the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam, are expecting a baby eaglet after laying a new egg Saturday afternoon.
Viewers were glued to the live stream of the eagle family earlier this year as we all watched their baby eaglet, E14, hatch and grow up.
Unfortunately E14 died after ingesting too much rat poison, a necropsy revealed.
Viewers are celebrating with Harriet and M15 once again, however, as it appears Harriet laid her third egg of the season Saturday afternoon.
You can keep up with Harriet, M15, and their egg here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Harriet from popular Florida eagle cam lays another egg
- Make-A-Wish Bucs fan dies after fight with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma
- Breakdown of 2020 Hurricane names as season begins in less than 100 days
- Zamboni driver, 42, gets win as emergency goalie for Hurricanes
- B. Smith, model turned lifestyle guru, dies at 70