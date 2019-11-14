LIVE NOW /
‘Guardian of the Galaxy’ star now guardian to 2 pit bulls abandoned in Tampa

Animals

FILE -In this July 10, 2019, file photo, Dave Bautista attends the LA Premiere of “Stuber” at the Regal LA Live on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. A Florida animal shelter sent out a desperate plea after someone had abandoned two pit bull dogs. But volunteers never expected the post would catch the attention of actor Bautista. The 6-year-old pit bulls, Maggie and Ollie, were handed over to the county after their owner had a baby. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida animal shelter sent out a desperate plea after someone had abandoned two pit bull dogs. But volunteers never expected the post would catch the attention of “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista.

The 6-year-old pit bulls, Maggie and Ollie, were handed over to the county after their owner had a baby. Volunteers from Rescue Me Tampa wrote a post seeking someone who would take both dogs, writing they’d been together their whole life.

That was last month. A week later, the group posted a picture of the star hugging the two pups and announcing he had adopted them. The rescuers said Bautista is spoiling the rescue dogs with Tempur-Pedic dog beds, a large gated property and doggy doors everywhere.

Information from: Tampa Bay Times (St. Petersburg, Fla.), http://www.tampabay.com.

