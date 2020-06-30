Golden retrievers surprised by owner’s return home from deployment

HORSHAM, Penn. (WFLA) — A US Air Force sergeant gave his two dogs a special homecoming surprise Monday morning.
Staff Sergeant Matthew Brooks was stationed in Jordan for the last 10 months. He returned to his home in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania Monday around 3 a.m. Monday.
When Brooks got home, out the front door came his two golden retrievers, Mac and Reed.
The homecoming was delayed over two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
