Golden retrievers surprised by owner’s return home from deployment

HORSHAM, Penn. (WFLA) — A US Air Force sergeant gave his two dogs a special homecoming surprise Monday morning.

Staff Sergeant Matthew Brooks was stationed in Jordan for the last 10 months. He returned to his home in Prospect Park, Pennsylvania Monday around 3 a.m. Monday.

When Brooks got home, out the front door came his two golden retrievers, Mac and Reed.

The homecoming was delayed over two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

