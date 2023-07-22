TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A global dog and cat meat trade resolution was introduced in Congress, to build upon legislation banning domestic cat and dog meat consumption.

Congressman Vern Buchanan and U.S. Representative Jared Moskowitz introduced the bipartisan resolution, following Buchanan’s 2018 legislation.

It builds on the Dog and Cat Meat Trade Prohibition Act which banned the slaughter of dogs and cats for the purpose of human consumption in the U.S. It was signed into law as part of the 2018 Farm Bill.

“Dogs and cats provide love and companionship to millions of people and should not be slaughtered and sold as food,” Buchanan said. “The U.S. should continue to be a leader against this inhumane and unsafe industry by passing this resolution condemning the practice across the globe.”

Companion legislation was introduced in the Senate by Florida’s former Governor, Rick Scott and Senator Jeff Merkley.

“It is unimaginable to think of cats and dogs being tortured and killed for people to eat,” Senator Scott said. “We must end this disturbing and inhumane practice now and I am proud to stand alongside my colleagues to send this important message in a bicameral and bipartisan resolution.”

The Humane Society International reports that roughly 30 million dogs and 10 million cats are slaughtered each year to eat. The trades are more significant in China and are facilitated by crime, as most of the animals are stolen pets and strays.

When the animals are transported, they are usually crammed in tight spaces while dehydrated and sick. As a result, many die during transportation, and those that make it to the slaughterhouse are clubbed, cut with a knife, burned alive or electrocuted.

Consuming meat from cats and dogs poses severe health risks and can lead to several diseases including rabies and cholera.