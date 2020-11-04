Giant dead snake found in median of Florida highway

Animals

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

KEY LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Key Largo deputies posed with a very large snake motorists found on the side of the road Wednesday.

It took four police officers to hold up the giant serpent, and there was still slack.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the snake was found already deceased in the median of the 104000 block of US 1.

Its origins are unknown.

