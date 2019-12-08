German zoo welcomes adorable baby hippo

(CNN) – A German zoo has a new star, Halloween the hippo.

The little one got its name because it was born on Oct. 31.

The zoo announced Friday that it’s a male hippo. They say it’s not safe to get the baby looked at by a vet yet because of how closely the mom protects him.

The baby hippo is also separated from its father for safety reasons, too.

The zoo says the whole family can be reunified when the mom gets less defensive.

Meanwhile, Halloween is drawing in crowds, stopping by to see him.

He’s expected to stay at the zoo for about two years until he gets older.

LATEST STORIES: