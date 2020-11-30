ATLANTA (AP/WFLA) — The largest female whale shark at the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta has died.
The aquarium says Trixie died Friday after her health rapidly declined. She had been at the aquarium since 2006 when she was flown in with another female whale shark more than 8,000 miles from Taipei, Taiwan.
The aquarium said Trixie contributed to their understanding of whale sharks and their care.
“Loss is inevitable, but that does not make it any less painful,” the staff posted on Facebook. “We are so proud to have been stewards of her care for 15 years. We will miss you, Trixie.
Whale sharks are the largest fish in the world, but are considered endangered. They live in tropical waters across the globe and according to the Georgia Aquarium website, their average length is roughly between 18 and 32 feet.
The aquarium currently has three other whale sharks.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coronavirus kills Michigan couple, 1 minute apart
- Police: Man forces ‘unruly’ 5-year-old out of car; boy gets hit, killed by vehicle on way home
- Biden, Harris to receive first intelligence briefing Monday
- Georgia Aquarium’s largest female whale shark, Trixie, dies
- Beloved Polk City librarian dies weeks after being run over by teens, deputies say