FWC responds to 3 reports of orphaned manatee calves in 1 week

(WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to three separate reports of orphaned manatee calves in one week.

According to the FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, all three calves were observed alone for an extended period.

The calves measures approximately 3.5 feet in length.

Concerned citizens called FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline and and the marine mammal rescue team rescued the calves.

Two were taken to ZooTampa and one of the calves was taken to SeaWorld Orlando for rehabilitation.

FWC said all three are responding to bottle feeding.

The research institute said they often don’ know why manatee calves are orphaned, but their mothers may have abandoned them due to an injury or illness.

If you see can orphaned calf, or an injured or distressed manatee, call the FWC Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922.